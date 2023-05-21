Mort Cause de Décès : La Mort de [Redacted] et son Impact sur Deku

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

How Bakugo’s Fate Will Affect Deku in My Hero Academia

The following article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga. Bakugo’s unexpected defeat in chapter 362 of My Hero Academia has left an impact on the devoted fandom and his oldest friend, Izuku/Deku. It cannot be denied that Bakugo’s death will create massive ripples in the story. It will also likely be associated with implications that resonate deeply. This raises a burning question that lingers in the air: how will Bakugo’s fate affect his oldest friend, Midoriya Izuku?







Despite their tumultuous and sometimes toxic relationship, Deku’s unwavering admiration for Bakugo has been a constant theme. This admiration only intensified after their enrollment at UA, as Deku became fiercely protective of his childhood friend. Every time Bakugo was in danger, Deku’s emotions were strong. He showed unwavering determination to ensure Bakugo’s safety. There was an incident when Bakugo was captured, and Deku’s plea to Mr. Compress to “give him back” demonstrated the depth of his attachment to his friend. The villain’s surprise at such fervor led him to question the nature of their relationship.

Bakugo’s unexpected death will undoubtedly be the most traumatic event Deku has ever experienced. The anticipation of Deku’s return to UA after the battle is now tinged with horror, as he may be confronted with the heartbreaking sight of Bakugo’s lifeless body. While Edgeshot works tirelessly to save him, there is still no guarantee.

Although this prospect is devastating, it is equally fascinating to wonder how Bakugo’s disappearance at the hands of Shigaraki will challenge and shape Deku’s evolving philosophy towards villains and the nature of heroism itself.

Deku and Bakugo: Sacrifices, Death, and Friendship

During the Paranormal Liberation War arc, Bakugo was facing grave danger. This triggered an even more extreme reaction from Deku. When Bakugo was stabbed by Shigaraki Tomura’s Rivet Stab and presumed dead, Deku’s dormant power surged, leading to a moment of transformation. Deku went from needing Pro-Heroes’ support to single-handedly taking on the villain. It became clear that hurting or disrespecting Bakugo was the quickest way to awaken Deku’s Inner Fury.





