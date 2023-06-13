Mort Cause de Décès : La mort de Ted Kaczynski, surnommé « Unabomber », en français.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, was a domestic terrorist who killed three people and injured dozens more in a series of mail-bomb attacks that took place over several decades. He was found dead in his cell at the age of 81, where he was serving multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to 16 bombings in 1998.

Kaczynski was a former mathematics professor who left his job at the University of California, Berkeley to live in a remote cabin in Montana. He began his bombing campaign in the late 1970s, targeting individuals associated with universities and airlines. His attacks continued into the 1990s, and he gained notoriety for his ability to evade law enforcement and the FBI for years.

Kaczynski’s manifesto, titled “Industrial Society and Its Future,” was published in major newspapers in 1995, and he promised to continue his attacks if it was not published. The manifesto espoused anti-technology and anti-industrialization views, and condemned both left-wing and right-wing political ideologies.

Kaczynski’s brother, David, recognized the writing style of the manifesto and turned him in to the FBI. Kaczynski was arrested in 1996, and he eventually pleaded guilty to all charges against him. He spent the rest of his life in prison, where he became a prolific writer and continued to espouse his anti-technology and anti-industrialization views.

Kaczynski’s bombings and manifesto sparked a national conversation about the impact of technology on society and the dangers of domestic terrorism. His actions were seen as a cautionary tale about the potential consequences of unchecked technological advancement and the need for individuals to resist its negative effects.

While Kaczynski’s bombings were undeniably harmful and tragic, his ideas about the dangers of technology and industrialization continue to resonate with many people today. As society continues to grapple with the impact of new technologies and the need for sustainable development, Kaczynski’s legacy serves as a reminder to approach these issues with caution and care.