Helmut Berger, the Sublime Interpreter of “Ludwig,” Dies at 78 in Salzburg

Helmut Steinberger, better known as Helmut Berger, died on May 18 at the age of 78 in Salzburg. He was revealed and glorified by the Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti, and is primarily known for his sublime interpretation of the character “Ludwig.”

Visconti, who was fascinated by Berger’s beauty, took charge of his destiny. He molded and shaped him, although he never quite made him into the character he dreamed of seeing him become: Saint-Loup from Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time,” a project that was never realized. However, in “The Damned” (1969), Visconti transformed Berger into a splendid gay fantasy: part small-time crook, part Marlene Dietrich. He also portrayed him as an individual with an obvious Oedipus complex, who, in the midst of the Nazi Germany of the 1930s, murders his overly beloved mother to unleash the forces of evil within himself. The film was a massive success, and Helmut, who was rebaptized as Berger, became an idol.

In “Violence and Passion” (1974), Visconti hinted at the nature of his relationship with Berger. He portrayed himself as the old, selfish aesthete Burt Lancaster, and Berger as the young man who had been ruined by money, luxury, and ease. This film, however, pales in comparison to their masterpiece, “Ludwig” (1973). This intimate fresco on the fate of King Louis II of Bavaria is, in essence, a reflection on the damage that a creator can inflict upon his creation. Rarely has a film shown the dual decline of a character and the actor who portrays him as well as “Ludwig.” In this work, where grandeur and terror are intertwined, Berger is magnificent from start to finish: a frighteningly pure silhouette during the coronation, and a defeated and weighed-down body at the threshold of death. Visconti directed Berger with an astonishing mix of love and sadism. At every moment, one hears the echoes of Baudelaire’s verses: “I am the wound and the knife! I am the blow and the cheek! I am the limbs and the rack, And the victim and the executioner!”

Without Visconti, Helmut would have been nothing more than a pretty face, as evidenced by his lackluster performances in “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970), by Vittorio De Sica, and “The Godfather Part III” (1990), by Francis Ford Coppola. He would make many poor films. However, in “A Romantic Englishwoman” (1975), Joseph Losey, who was always clever, transformed the gigolo that Berger played once again into a Harold Pinter-like character: an ambiguous intruder who, beneath his apparent servility, exerts a sexual attraction upon a British bourgeois couple.

In a sense, Helmut Berger symbolized a new era: the birth of a man of desire, both virile and submissive. In “A Beautiful Monster” (1971), by the largely forgotten Sergio Gobbi, he is desired by both a superb woman (Virna Lisi) and a sexy man (Alain Noury). The young gay man even calls his rival “outdated” when she, conformist as can be, refuses to share him. The film was a huge success and a telling sign of the times.

Berger’s final triumph came in “Saint Laurent” (2015). Bertrand Bonello has him portray the aging and defeated fashion designer. In a series of magnificent and terrible scenes, the man that Helmut Berger had become is shown watching, on a television screen, a sequence from “The Damned” featuring the man he had once been. A ghost seems to be looking at a phantom. Suddenly, the memory triumphs over oblivion. Thanks to the magic of cinema, the past and present are joined and merged. A time lost is suddenly regained.

In conclusion, Helmut Berger was a great actor who owed his success to Luchino Visconti. Although he made many poor films, he was a symbol of a new era, and his portrayal of Ludwig in Visconti’s masterpiece will remain unforgettable. Berger’s death is a great loss to the world of cinema.