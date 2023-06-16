Mort Cause de Décès : La star de TikTok, Carl Eiswerth, décède à l’âge de 35 ans suite à un accident de voiture.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Carl Eiswerth, a popular TikToker known for his undisturbed positivity, was killed in a car accident on Tuesday at the age of 35. His mother, Janet, told TMZ that Eiswerth was driving with a friend as the passenger when their car was hit by another vehicle at an intersection. Prior to his death, the content creator had amassed nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok, where he regularly posted humorous clips of himself as well as dance videos. Now, his family is unsure if they will take over his account or post pre-recorded footage of Eiswerth. On TikTok, fans mourned the loss of their favorite creator, posting video montages and kind messages to remember him by. The social media sensation had amassed nearly 500,000 followers.

Eiswerth was known for his online humor. His last video was posted just four days ago, and now the comments section is flooded with condolences. “RIP Carl, you will be so missed,” wrote one fan. “Your positive words will really be missed and seeing your face here,” mourned another. “Rest in peace Carl. This world will be a little less bright without you.” A fellow TikToker wrote, “Carl! I just found out about this and my heart is absolutely broken! You were more than a TikToker to me! You were my friend!”

The tragic news of Eiswerth’s passing has left the TikTok community in shock. He was known for his infectious positivity, which was evident in his videos. Eiswerth always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say to his followers. His death is a reminder that life is fragile and that we should cherish every moment.

Eiswerth’s family has not yet decided what to do with his TikTok account, but his legacy will live on through his videos and the memories he has left behind. He was a beloved member of the TikTok community and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Carl Eiswerth. Your positivity and humor will be remembered by many.