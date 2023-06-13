Mort Cause de Décès : La ville de Mons perd un monument avec la mort de Jimmy, le célèbre vendeur de fleurs.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Mons mourns the loss of famous flower seller, Jimmy, who passed away recently. If you’ve ever visited the city or dined at a restaurant, you may have come across Jimmy and even purchased a rose or two from him. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, as evidenced by the outpouring of messages on social media paying homage to the beloved seller.

According to a post on Facebook, Jimmy was a staple in the streets of Mons for years, always with a bouquet of flowers in hand. His friend commented on the post, saying that he will miss the moments of banter, pranks, and smiles that Jimmy brought into every establishment he visited. The post has already been shared over 500 times, with more than a hundred people commenting on the memories they shared with Jimmy.

Jimmy’s funeral will take place on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Quaregnon Cemetery on Rue de l’Espinette. His death marks a significant loss for the people of Mons, who will always remember him as a remarkable character who touched their lives in many ways.

This loss comes shortly after the passing of another Mons icon, Bernard Dutrieux, the founder of the Beatles Day event. His death was also mourned by many and marked a significant loss for the city.

The passing of these two notable figures highlights the importance of cherishing the memories we create with one another. Whether it’s a simple interaction with a street vendor or a life-changing experience with a community leader, every interaction can leave a lasting impact on someone’s life.

As we mourn the loss of Jimmy and Bernard, let us remember the joy and laughter they brought into our lives and strive to create more positive memories with those around us. The legacy they leave behind is a reminder of the importance of kindness, compassion, and community, and their memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those they touched.