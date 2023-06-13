Mort Cause de Décès : La ville de Mons pleure la perte d’un monument : Jimmy, le célèbre vendeur de fleurs, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Mons, a city located in the Walloon region of Belgium, is mourning the loss of one of its iconic figures. Jimmy, the well-known flower seller who could often be found wandering the streets of the city with a bouquet in hand, passed away recently. News of his death was announced on social media, and tributes have since been pouring in.

Many people in Mons will have fond memories of Jimmy, who was a familiar sight in the city for many years. He was known for his cheerful demeanour and the beautiful flowers he sold, which brightened up the day of many passers-by. Friends and acquaintances have been sharing their memories of him on social media, describing him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face.

One of Jimmy’s friends posted a tribute on Facebook which has been shared over 500 times. In the post, he expressed his sadness at the loss of his dear friend and described Jimmy as a “monument” in the city of Mons. He went on to say that although he would never see Jimmy again, his memory would live on in the hearts of the people of Mons.

The outpouring of grief and the many messages of condolence that have been posted online are a testament to the impact that Jimmy had on the community in Mons. He was a beloved figure who will be greatly missed.

Jimmy’s funeral will take place on Tuesday at 3 pm at the cemetery in Quaregnon. It is expected that many people will attend to pay their respects to this much-loved member of the community.

The loss of Jimmy comes just a few weeks after the death of another well-known figure in Mons, Henri Brouet. Brouet was a former president of the procession of the Car d’Or and his death was also met with sadness and tributes from the community.

The passing of these two figures serves as a reminder of the importance of community and the impact that individuals can have on the lives of those around them. Jimmy and Brouet will be remembered fondly by the people of Mons, and their legacies will continue to live on in the city they called home.