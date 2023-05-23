Mort Cause de Décès : L’acteur Ray Stevenson est décédé à l’âge de 58 ans, des suites d’une maladie : Thor, RRR, Vikings…

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Ray Stevenson, a 58-year-old Northern Irish actor, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter and BFMTV. Stevenson was best known for his role in the Thor franchise and for his appearance in the film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. While he was in Italy filming Frank Ciota’s Cassino in Ischia, the actor had to be hospitalized due to illness. He eventually passed away at the hospital in Ischia after his condition worsened, according to La Repubblica.

Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Ray Stevenson began his film career in the 1990s. He appeared in films such as Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur in 2004 and Paul Greengrass’s United 93 in 2006. The actor began to gain recognition after playing Titus Pullo in HBO’s Rome series.

He then went on to star in major productions such as The Punisher: War Zone, Vikings, and Dexter, and played Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise. In 2022, Stevenson appeared in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. Rajamouli paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, saying, “I can’t believe it. Ray brought so much energy and dynamism to the set. It was contagious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers go out to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Stevenson had also been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, set to premiere in August 2023. According to La Repubblica, he played a former Imperial Admiral and appeared for the first time in the franchise, after lending his voice to the animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

The actor would have celebrated his 59th birthday on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Stevenson’s passing has been mourned by fans and colleagues alike, who remember him as a talented and energetic performer.