Mort Cause de Décès : Le bassiste des Smiths, Andy Rourke, est décédé.

Andy Rourke, bassist of The Smiths, dies aged 59

Andy Rourke, the bassist of the alternative rock band The Smiths, has died at the age of 59, British media reported on Friday. The announcement was made by the band’s guitarist, Johnny Marr. The musician had been suffering from pancreatic cancer. He had also played for other artists such as Sinead O’Connor, The Pretenders, and Ian Brown, The Guardian recalls.

A Look at Andy Rourke’s Career

Andy Rourke was born in Manchester, England in 1964. He began playing bass guitar at the age of 11 and later joined the band The Smiths in 1982, along with Johnny Marr, Morrissey, and Mike Joyce.

The Smiths quickly gained a following with their blend of alternative rock, post-punk, and jangle pop. Rourke’s bass playing was an integral part of the band’s sound, providing a melodic and rhythmic foundation for Marr’s intricate guitar work.

During his time with The Smiths, Rourke played on the band’s first four albums, including their critically acclaimed debut, “The Smiths,” and their final album, “Strangeways, Here We Come.”

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to play music, both as a solo artist and as a session musician for other bands. He worked with artists such as Morrissey, Ian Brown, and Badly Drawn Boy, and also formed his own band, Freebass, with fellow bassists Peter Hook and Mani.

In recent years, Rourke had been living in New York City and had been involved in a number of music projects, including the supergroup Blitz Vega, which he formed with KAV from Happy Mondays.

Remembering Andy Rourke

News of Andy Rourke’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians.

Johnny Marr wrote on Twitter, “I am heartbroken to lose my friend and fellow bandmate. Andy was a true talent and a gentle and loving soul. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Singer Billy Bragg tweeted, “Andy Rourke was one of the reasons I picked up a bass. He was a great musician, a gentleman and a true innovator. RIP.”

Radio DJ and friend of Rourke, Dave Haslam, told The Guardian, “He was a beautiful guy, a fantastic musician, and an important part of Manchester’s musical heritage.”

Andy Rourke’s contributions to The Smiths’ music and to the wider music world will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of great music and will be deeply missed by fans and friends alike.