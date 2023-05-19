Mort Cause de Décès : Le bassiste des Smiths, Andy Rourke, est mort.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Andy Rourke, Bassist of Iconic Band The Smiths, Dies at Age 59

The world of music is mourning the loss of Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic rock band The Smiths. He passed away at the age of 59 after a long illness due to pancreatic cancer. The announcement was made by his bandmate, Johnny Marr, on social media.

Rourke was a vital member of The Smiths and played on their classic hits, including “This Charming Man” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.” He was known for his unique bass lines that contributed to the band’s distinctive sound.

Marr paid tribute to Rourke, saying that they were “the best of friends, going everywhere together.” He also shared that they lived together when they were 15 years old and spent their time studying music, having fun, and working to become the best musicians they could be.

Rourke was not only a member of The Smiths but also played for other artists like Sinead O’Connor, The Pretenders, and Ian Brown. His contributions to the music industry will not be forgotten.

The news of Rourke’s passing has saddened fans all over the world. He was a beloved figure in the music industry, known for his talent, kindness, and beautiful soul. His legacy will continue to live on through his music and the impact he had on those who knew him.

The Smiths were formed in Manchester, England, in 1982 and became one of the most influential bands of the 1980s. Their music was a mixture of rock, punk, and pop and tackled themes like love, loneliness, and alienation. The band consisted of Morrissey on vocals, Marr on guitar, Rourke on bass, and Mike Joyce on drums.

The Smiths disbanded in 1987, but their music continued to influence generations of musicians. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, cementing their place in music history.

Rourke’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those we love. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.