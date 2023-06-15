Mort Cause de Décès : Le batteur de Urge Overkill, Blackie Onassis, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Johnny Rowan, the drummer for the alternative rock band of the 90s, Urge Overkill, known as Blackie Onassis, has passed away at the age of 57, as announced by the band on Wednesday, June 14th.

“Urge Overkill is saddened to announce the passing of Blackie,” a message on the band’s social media reads. “Please respect our privacy at this time. We send much love to his family and all of his fans. We know he will be missed.” In a second message, the band thanked fans for “their love and support” following the news and shared a recent photo of Rowan with actor/musician Jack Black. “Thank you for the love and support today. We wanted to share this photo of Blackie, we hope you love it as much as we do.”

Rowan, who joined the band in 1990 before the group signed with the record label Geffen, played drums on their biggest hit: their cover of Neil Diamond’s “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” for the Quentin Tarantino film, Pulp Fiction, released in 1994.

He played on three albums in total (The Supersonic Storybook, Stull, and Saturation) before parting ways with the band in 1997. Urge Overkill’s reunion in 2004 happened without him. However, Onassis joined Urge Overkill’s singer Nash Kato in 2000 to co-write six songs on Debutante, his first solo album.

In other news, Rod Stewart has declared on BBC Breakfast that he plans to stop playing rock ‘n’ roll. But fans can rest assured; he will now focus on a career in swing. Sir Rod, 78, said, “I’m not retiring, but I want to move on… I’ve had a lot of success with The Great American Songbook, and I’ve just finished an album of swing with Jools Holland, which is coming out next year, so I want to go in that direction.”

He added, “So, I just want to leave the rock ‘n’ roll business behind, maybe for a while… Everything has to come to an end sooner or later. I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band. It’s almost touch and go with rock ‘n’ roll anyway; it’s just not Maggie May and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

Furthermore, Duff McKagan will release his third solo album, Lighthouse, in October this year. The Guns N’ Roses bassist will be accompanied by several prestigious guests, including Slash, guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, who plays a solo on the track “Hope,” Jerry Cantrell, guitarist of Alice In Chains, who participates in “I Just Don’t Know,” and Iggy Pop, who appears in an alternative version of the title track.

Finally, Noel Gallagher has written songs with the Black Keys. As the American duo prepares to play two dates at the Zenith in Paris with RTL2, it has been revealed that they spent a week in the studio with the former Oasis member and wrote three songs. Noel Gallagher humbly declared to Rolling Stone magazine, “They are fucking amazing.”