Mort Cause de Décès : Le caméraman de TF1 agressé par un migrant décède après 2 mois de coma à la Gare du Nord.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Guillaume Taverne, a 57-year-old professional in the audiovisual industry and a cameraman for TF1, was brutally attacked by a homeless migrant in the Gare du Nord district of Paris. He passed away last week after being in a coma for two months. The incident occurred on April 5th at around 6:30 pm when Taverne was returning from a video equipment rental shop on Rue du Faubourg-Poissonnière. He exchanged a few words with two individuals and continued walking. However, one of the men caught up to him and repeatedly hit him with a wooden plank and an old fire extinguisher found on the street.

Me Caty Richard, the lawyer representing Taverne’s family, spoke out against the “extreme violence and cowardice” of the attack in an interview with Le Parisien. She emphasized that Taverne was attacked from behind, making it impossible for him to defend himself.

Passersby intervened, which led to the attacker fleeing, and emergency services were called. Taverne was rushed to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury and a life-threatening condition. He remained in a coma for two months but could not be revived. The police were unable to question him before he passed away.

The attacker, a 27-year-old homeless migrant, was identified and arrested based on video surveillance footage and phone tracking. He was charged with attempted murder. Taverne passed away on June 8th at the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Val-de-Marne, where he was taken that evening.

Taverne was a well-known figure in the media industry, having filmed hundreds of subjects throughout his career, including people in distress in true crime shows. He had a human touch and knew how to put his subjects at ease. His colleagues remember him for his love of life and sense of humor. He leaves behind a wife and a 15-year-old daughter.

Epoch Times reports that Taverne’s death has sparked outrage and renewed calls for action to address the rising number of violent incidents in the area. The incident has also reignited the debate on homelessness and the responsibility of the state to address the issue. The case has received widespread media attention, and Taverne’s death has been mourned by many in the industry.

In conclusion, Guillaume Taverne’s death is a tragic loss, and his family and friends are grieving. The incident has highlighted the issue of violence and homelessness in the Gare du Nord district, and there is a need to prioritize safety measures in the area. The media industry has lost a talented professional, and his legacy will be remembered by all who knew him.