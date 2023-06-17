Mort Cause de Décès : Le caméraman de TF1 Guillaume Taverne est décédé après avoir été agressé par un Algérien.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Dramatic News for Media Professionals in France: TF1 Cameraman Dies from Injuries

Guillaume Taverne, a cameraman for TF1, was assaulted by an Algerian man in early April on a street in Paris and died from his injuries last week. The terrible news has caused shock among the victim’s colleagues and sparked a political outcry against the presence of immigrants in France.

On the evening of April 5th, Taverne was walking up Rue du Faubourg-Poissonnière towards Boulevard Barbès in Paris when he met two young men sitting on the steps of a restaurant. After a brief conversation with them, the 57-year-old cameraman continued on his way before being caught up by one of the men, a 27-year-old Algerian, who attacked him with a plank and then an extinguisher, according to several media reports at the time.

The victim received numerous blows and was taken to the hospital in a semi-comatose state with a life-threatening prognosis. After a police investigation, the alleged attacker, a 27-year-old Algerian homeless man named Mohammed, was identified and questioned. During the interviews, he repeatedly denied the allegations, but was caught on surveillance cameras. He was charged with attempted murder, but eventually admitted to attacking the cameraman after being insulted by him, according to Le Parisien.

The cameraman, Taverne, “was never resuscitated and was never interviewed by investigators,” said a friend in an interview with the same newspaper. After nearly two months in a coma, the victim passed away on June 8th. The body was taken to the Paris Forensic Institute for an autopsy. The charges against the alleged Algerian attacker will now be changed and pursued under the accusation of murder, according to Le Parisien.

The tragic death of Taverne has caused great shock among his colleagues at TF1 and across the media profession in France. The death of the cameraman has also been politically exploited by supporters of the right and far-right to once again attack immigrants in France. “I understand: I should not say that it is a ‘francocide.’ So let’s just say that it is once again a foreigner (Algerian) who has killed a Frenchman,” wrote Eric Zemmour, president of Reconquête, in a tweet.

The death of Guillaume Taverne is a sad reminder of the dangers faced by media professionals in France and the need for better protection. It is also a reminder that politicians should not exploit such tragedies for their own political gains. The focus should be on justice for the victim and his family, and on finding ways to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.