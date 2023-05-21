Mort Cause de Décès : Le célèbre écrivain britannique Martin Amis décède à l’âge de 73 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Martin Amis, the British novelist, has passed away at the age of 73 in his Florida residence. The announcement was made on May 20th, the same day that a film adaptation of his book, “The Zone of Interest,” was presented at the Cannes Film Festival. Amis was a two-time nominee for the Booker Prize, a prestigious British literary award, and was known for his dark and biting style in novels such as “Money, Money” and “London Fields.”

Born in Wales in 1949, Amis redefined British fiction in the 1980s and 1990s with his satirical and sometimes controversial works. “Money, Money,” published in 1984, was his breakthrough novel, in which he skewered the greed and materialism of Thatcher-era Britain and Reagan-era America with his biting humor.

In addition to his ten novels, Amis published two collections of short stories and eight works of non-fiction. He was a frequent presence on television and was named one of the fifty greatest British writers since 1945 by The Times in 2008.

Despite his literary accolades, Amis was not without his critics. He was accused of misogyny and later, Islamophobia, charges that he vehemently denied. Nevertheless, his impact on British literature cannot be denied, and his passing has been met with sadness and tributes from the literary world.

Vintage Books, Amis’s publisher, released a statement expressing their devastation at his passing and praising his impressive legacy. “He leaves an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and he will be greatly missed,” the statement read.

Amis’s wife, Isabel Fonseca, confirmed that he passed away from esophageal cancer. The author is survived by his wife and their two daughters. His death is a loss for the literary world, but his legacy will continue to inspire and provoke readers for generations to come.