Mort Cause de Décès : Le célèbre éditeur littéraire Robert Gottlieb décède à l’âge de 92 ans : NPR en français

Robert Gottlieb, the inspired and eclectic literary editor whose brilliant career began with Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and continued for decades with Pulitzer Prize-winning classics such as Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and Robert Caro’s “The Power Broker,” has died at the age of 92. Gottlieb passed away on Wednesday of natural causes at a hospital in New York, according to Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group.

Gottlieb was a towering figure in the publishing industry after World War II and helped shape the canon of modern publishing. He edited future Nobel laureates Morrison, Doris Lessing, and VS Naipaul; John le Carré’s spy novels, Nora Ephron’s essays, Michael Crichton’s scientific thrillers, and Caro’s non-fiction epics. He also edited memoirs by Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, and Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, whose “Personal History” won a Pulitzer Prize.

Gottlieb was so impressive to Bill Clinton that the former president signed with Alfred A. Knopf in part to have the chance to work with Gottlieb on his memoir “My Life.” He was well-read and unassuming, claiming to have finished “War and Peace” in a single weekend and collecting plastic handbags that filled shelves above his bed.

Gottlieb was a stylist of accomplished prose himself, writing dance reviews for the New York Observer and book reviews for the New York Times. He wrote a short biography of George Balanchine, co-wrote “A Certain Style: The Art of the Plastic Handbag, 1949-59,” and edited acclaimed anthologies of jazz criticism and 20th-century song lyrics. His memoir, “Avid Reader,” was published in 2016.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Gottlieb would say he was born with an “extra push.” He was always a bookworm who remembered checking out up to four novels a day from his local public library. As a teenager, he went to the Columbia University library, looked for old copies of Publishers Weekly, and studied best-seller lists. He eventually attended Columbia, graduating in 1952.

After studying for two years in England at the University of Cambridge and briefly working in theater, Gottlieb joined Simon & Schuster in 1955 as an editorial assistant. In two years, he had hired a former World War II pilot named Joseph Heller and his partially written novel about the war titled “Catch-18.”

Gottlieb convinced skeptical Simon & Schuster executives to give the book a chance. “The funny parts are insanely funny, the serious parts are excellent,” he told the editorial board. Gottlieb paid $1,500 for the novel, $750 upon Heller’s signature, and $750 after publication.

Released in 1961 with an initially moderate response, the book made its way after another Gottlieb author, humorist SJ Perelman, recommended it to a critic at the New York Herald Tribune. “Catch-22” ultimately became a success and a counterculture touchstone, and Gottlieb became a literary celebrity “most closely associated” with Heller’s novel “among the sort of people who think about such things,” Gottlieb wrote in his memoirs.

Gottlieb’s career was (mostly) marked by wild success, but he remained humble and dedicated to his craft. He believed that the ideal relationship between editor and writer was “an equivalence of force,” in which each shared the best of their talents. His legacy is one of shaping the literary landscape of the 20th century and beyond.