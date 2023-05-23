Mort Cause de Décès : Le célèbre réalisateur de clips, Valentin Petit, décède tragiquement dans un accident d’avion à l’âge de 32 ans.

tag: A tribute to Valentin Petit, the Renowned Director who Died in a Plane Crash

Valentin Petit, a renowned director of music videos and advertisements, died in a plane crash on Saturday, as reported by Berry Républicain.

He was one of the three victims of a tourist plane crash that occurred on Saturday, May 20, in Switzerland, which claimed no survivors. The director Valentin Petit passed away at the age of 32, according to Berry Républicain.

The flight was “a birthday gift that a close friend had given him. We will have to recover the body, which must first be autopsied, to bring him back to us,” his parents said, “devastated” since they learned the horrible news this Sunday. Valentin Petit was supposed to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Monday. The causes of the accident are not known.

The director was renowned for his innovative aesthetic music videos. He had directed videos for several music stars, including Nekfeu (Risibles amours), A$AP Ferg and Pharrell Williams (Green Juice), Roméo Elvis (Normal), and Rosalia (SAOKO).

Many brands, including Adidas, Sony, Nike, Balmain, Beats, H&M, Peugeot, and Ubisoft, had hired him for advertising campaigns.

He also directed “La Course sur les toits de Paris” for the 2024 Olympic Games.

He had also released a short film, “Antophobia,” which was selected in several festivals.

Since the announcement of his death, personalities from the music and audio-visual industry have shared their grief and paid homage to the young man who was “among the most talented artists of his generation,” as stated on Twitter. To immerse oneself in his unique universe, one can watch an interview with him made several years ago, in which he explained his creative process. It is also possible to see some of his works here.