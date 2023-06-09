Mort Cause de Décès : “Le cerveau polyvalent : Patron de Scor, membre du Medef et chercheur, il a mené mille vies.”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Denis Kessler, Emblematic President of Reinsurer SCOR, has Passed Away

Denis Kessler, the former president and CEO of the French reinsurance company SCOR, passed away on June 9th at the age of 71. Kessler was known for his exceptional business acumen and transformational leadership, which helped revive the struggling reinsurance company and turn it into a global powerhouse. His success story is an inspiration to many in the business world.

Kessler was a man who always took pride in his achievements. One of his favorite spots was the terrace of his office, which offered a stunning view of the Arc de Triomphe. He would often take visitors on a tour of his office, showing them the beautiful rhododendron bushes that he had nurtured himself. The terrace was a symbol of his success and a testament to his love for nature.

Kessler was a man of many talents. He was a brilliant mathematician, an outstanding economist, and a gifted strategist. He used his skills to turn around the fortunes of SCOR, which was struggling when he took over as CEO in 2002. He implemented a bold strategy that focused on diversifying the company’s business and expanding its global reach. Over the years, SCOR grew into a respected player in the reinsurance industry, with a market capitalization of over €10 billion.

Kessler was also a man of great vision. He understood the importance of innovation and technology in driving business growth. He was one of the first CEOs in the reinsurance industry to embrace digitalization, investing heavily in technology and data analytics. He was also a strong advocate of sustainability, recognizing the need for businesses to take responsibility for their impact on the environment.

Kessler’s legacy will live on in the business world. He was a trailblazer who proved that with hard work, determination, and a clear vision, anything is possible. He will be remembered for his exceptional leadership, innovative spirit, and his unwavering commitment to excellence.

In conclusion, Denis Kessler’s passing is a great loss to the business world. He was a visionary leader who transformed a struggling reinsurance company into a global powerhouse. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of business leaders to come.