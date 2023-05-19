Mort Cause de Décès : Le concept Chrysler Airflow est abandonné ; un nouveau concept le remplacera.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Stellantis Announces Cancellation of Chrysler Airflow

Stellantis, the multinational automotive manufacturer, has been making headlines recently with a series of announcements that have shaken the industry. After announcing a pause in the construction of its battery component plant in Windsor, Ontario due to insufficient federal funding, the company has now cancelled the highly anticipated Chrysler Airflow electric vehicle. The decision is surprising given that the concept has undergone numerous iterations and was unveiled with great fanfare at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2022.

According to a recent article in MotorTrend, the cancellation was a last-minute decision by Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler within Stellantis. Feuell is reportedly determined to create an electric vehicle that will firmly establish Chrysler in the EV market, and believes that a SUV is the best option to achieve this. This decision effectively ends any plans to bring the Airflow sedan to market.

Ralph Gilles, Stellantis’ head of design, has described the Airflow as a beautiful design exercise that foreshadows the future styling of Chrysler vehicles. However, he believes that the upcoming SUV will be even more groundbreaking and redefine the electric SUV segment.

While details about the new SUV are still scarce, it is clear that Chrysler needs to introduce new EV models to its lineup quickly. Stellantis currently does not sell any zero-emission vehicles in North America, and with the discontinuation of the Chrysler 300 in 2024, the company will have only the Pacifica minivan in its lineup.

As an automotive journalist, I personally liked the look of the Airflow, but I understand the decision to prioritize an SUV given the preferences of North American consumers. However, Stellantis must act quickly to develop and launch new EV models if it hopes to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving EV industry. Delays in introducing new models can be costly, and time is of the essence.

In conclusion, Stellantis’ decision to cancel the Chrysler Airflow and focus on an SUV for its next EV model is a bold move. While it is disappointing to see the Airflow shelved, it is understandable that Stellantis is prioritizing its resources to create a vehicle that will appeal to North American consumers and firmly establish Chrysler in the EV market. The industry will be watching closely to see what Stellantis has in store for its upcoming SUV, and whether it can help the company catch up to its competitors in the zero-emission vehicle market.