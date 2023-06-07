Mort Cause de Décès : Le conducteur décède de l’accident, pas des tirs.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

L’autopsie du jeune homme tué dans la nuit du dimanche 4 au lundi 5 juin n’a révélé aucune plaie par arme à feu.

L’enquête pour « meurtre » cherche toujours à identifier les individus impliqués dans la mort d’un Rémois de 22 ans survenue dans la nuit du dimanche 4 au lundi 5 juin à Reims. La victime conduisait une Peugeot 208 manifestement prise en chasse par les occupants d’une autre voiture. Elle s’est retournée rue Charles-Péguy, en limite des quartiers Neufchâtel et Orgeval, alors que « plusieurs coups de feu » ont été entendus précédemment. De fait, la Peugeot était criblée de plusieurs impacts mais les tirs n’ont pas provoqué la mort du conducteur. L’autopsie réalisée mardi « n’a mis en évidence aucune plaie par arme à feu : l’intéressé est décédé des suites du choc entre véhicules », révèle le procureur de la République de Reims Matthieu Bourrette, évoquant par la même occasion une percussion impliquant les deux voitures.

Les investigations sont confiées à la police judiciaire de Reims.

This news article highlights the recent death of a 22-year-old man in Reims. The victim was driving a Peugeot 208 when it was chased down by another vehicle. Multiple gunshots were heard before the Peugeot overturned on rue Charles-Péguy, in the Neufchâtel and Orgeval neighbourhoods. Although the car was riddled with bullets, the autopsy revealed that the victim died due to the impact of the collision between the two vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the individuals involved in the murder, and the police judiciaire of Reims is conducting the necessary investigations. The incident has shocked the residents of Reims, who are concerned about the increasing cases of violence in the neighbourhoods.

The fact that the victim did not die from gunshot wounds has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is unclear whether the victim was intentionally targeted or if it was a case of mistaken identity. The police are working tirelessly to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the young man’s death.

The incident has also sparked discussions about the need for increased security measures in the neighbourhoods. The residents are calling for more police presence and surveillance cameras to deter criminal activities. They believe that such measures will help to ensure the safety of the people and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The death of the young man has left a void in the lives of his family, friends, and loved ones. The loss of a young life is always tragic, and the circumstances surrounding the incident have only added to the grief of those left behind. The community has come together to offer their condolences and support to the family during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the death of the 22-year-old man in Reims has shocked the residents and raised concerns about the safety of the neighbourhoods. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working tirelessly to gather evidence and identify the individuals involved in the murder. The incident has also sparked discussions about the need for increased security measures in the area. The loss of a young life is always tragic, and the community has come together to offer their condolences and support to the family.