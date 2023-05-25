Mort Cause de Décès : Le créateur de films visionnaires et transgressifs, Kenneth Anger, s’éteint à l’âge de 96 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Kenneth Anger, a monumental figure in American avant-garde cinema and the art of moving images, passed away on May 11th at a senior living facility in Yucca Valley, California. He was 96. His death was confirmed by Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers, the gallery owners who represented Anger since 2009. Anger was mainly known for his transgressive and boundary-pushing cinematic works, including films such as Fireworks (1947) and Scorpio Rising (1963), which went against the formal and social constraints of their time and helped pave the way for American underground film and ultimately, pop culture at large.

Early Life and Career

Anger was born Kenneth Wilbur Anglemyer in 1927 in Santa Monica, California, into a middle-class Presbyterian family. Although he later claimed, in a characteristic act of self-mythologization, to have appeared in a 1935 version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, his first confirmed experience with cinema dates back to 1937, at the age of ten, when he made his very first short film, Ferdinand the Bull, on a 16mm film roll left over from a family vacation. He continued to make films throughout his teenage years, often riffing on classical mythology and science fiction serials. He quickly developed a talent for formal and conceptual experimentation. “I call them ciné-poems,” Anger said of his work in an interview with Dazed in 2011. “They’re not narrative films but rather stories told in images.” These experiments eventually crystallized in his 1947 film Fireworks, a jittery, high-minded concoction of Greek-tinged drama and surrealist psychosexual pulp that was also one of the earliest examples of explicitly queer experimental cinema. The film, which features a centerpiece orgy of masochistic male violence, eventually faced obscenity charges that, after going all the way to the Los Angeles County Supreme Court in 1959, helped loosen restrictions on so-called “obscene” content in the arts.

Career Highlights

In the years after Fireworks, Anger continued to push aesthetic and political boundaries of tact and good taste. He embarked on a number of creative projects, including a multitude of short films as well as his infamous 1959 book Hollywood Babylon, which details a host of sordid half-truths about the lives and deaths of various Tinseltown celebrities. In 1963, he released perhaps his most famous film, Scorpio Rising, a lysergic blend of leather, religion, and authoritarian violence whose intentionally blasphemous content—including clips of leather-clad bikers mixed with Christian and Nazi iconography—followed Anger’s interest in the occult teachings of Aleister Crowley and Satanist Anton LaVey. Over the next decade, Anger would extend his pursuit of these occult visions, culminating in the 1972 film Lucifer Rising. After its release, Anger did not produce another film for nearly 30 years.

During this hiatus, Anger’s unique brand of pop transgression blossomed into something unlikely: a bona fide artistic pillar. Hollywood auteurs such as David Lynch and Martin Scorsese cited Anger as an influence, and his propulsive soundtracks and editing were even credited with prefiguring (and perhaps shaping) the aesthetics of music videos. While Anger may have remained firmly on the side of transgression, his artistic influence extended to many corners of the visual mainstream—a fitting legacy for a persistent boundary-pusher. “Kenneth was a pioneer,” Sprüth and Magers said in a statement. “His cinematic genius and influence will live on and continue to transform all who encounter his films, words, and vision.”