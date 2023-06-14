Mort Cause de Décès : Le créateur de Wolverine et dessinateur de comics Marvel, John Romita Sr., décède à l’âge de 93 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Marc Stamas is a renowned photographer who has worked for Getty Images for over two decades. His work has been featured in major publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine. Stamas’ passion for photography began at a young age, and he honed his skills while studying at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

One of Stamas’ notable works is his coverage of the New York Comic Con in 2010, where he captured the legendary comic book artist John Romita Sr. in attendance. Romita Sr. is known for his creation of Marvel characters such as Wolverine, Punisher, and Mary Jane Watson. Romita Sr. passed away in June 2021 at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy in the world of comic book art.

Stamas’ work has also focused on other areas such as fashion, entertainment, and sports. He has covered events such as the Academy Awards, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, and the Super Bowl. Stamas’ ability to capture the essence of his subjects has earned him accolades and respect in the field of photography.

In addition to his work at Getty Images, Stamas has also been involved in humanitarian efforts. He has worked with organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the United Way. Stamas’ commitment to using his talents to make a difference in the world has earned him recognition and admiration from his peers and the public.

Stamas’ passion for photography and his dedication to his craft have made him a respected figure in the industry. His ability to capture the essence of his subjects has earned him a loyal following and has made him one of the most sought-after photographers in the business. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of photographers, and his work will forever be remembered as a testament to his talent and passion.