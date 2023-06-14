Mort Cause de Décès : Le créateur du super-héros Wolverine, John Romita Sr., décède à l’âge de 93 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

John Romita Sr., the creator of the iconic Marvel Comics character Wolverine, passed away on June 12, 2023, at the age of 93. The news was confirmed by his son, John Romita Jr., who is also a renowned comic book artist, on Instagram, along with a photo of his father. Romita Jr. called his father a “legend in the world of art” and appealed to fans to share their condolences.

Romita Sr. began his career in advertising before joining Atlas Comics, which later became Marvel Comics in 1961. He then moved to DC Comics in 1958 before returning to Marvel in 1966. He became Marvel’s art director in 1973 and was responsible for creating some of the most beloved characters in the Marvel universe.

Romita Sr. took over the art duties for The Amazing Spider-Man in 1966, and he is credited with creating some of the most iconic characters in the series, including Mary Jane Watson, the love interest of Peter Parker. He also co-created the Punisher, the popular anti-hero who has gone on to star in his own comic book series and multiple film adaptations.

However, Romita Sr.’s most famous creation is undoubtedly Wolverine, the ferocious mutant with razor-sharp claws. Wolverine made his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974, and Romita Sr. was responsible for the design of the character’s iconic yellow and black costume. Wolverine quickly became a fan favorite and went on to star in his own comic book series, as well as the X-Men films and numerous other adaptations.

Romita Sr.’s contributions to the world of comics are immeasurable, and his impact on the industry will be felt for generations to come. His legacy as one of the most important artists in the history of comics is secure, and his creations will continue to inspire and entertain fans around the world for years to come.

In conclusion, John Romita Sr.’s death is a great loss for the comic book industry, and his contributions to the art form will not be forgotten. His work on Wolverine and other iconic characters will continue to inspire future generations of artists and fans. Romita Sr.’s legacy is a testament to the power of imagination and creativity, and his impact on the world of comics will be felt for years to come.