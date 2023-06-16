Mort Cause de Décès : Le cycliste Gino Mäder, âgé de 26 ans, décède suite à une chute grave durant le Tour de Suisse.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Cycling: Swiss rider Gino Mäder dies after a serious fall during the Tour de Suisse

The cycling world is in mourning after the tragic death of Swiss rider Gino Mäder, who died at the age of 26 after a serious fall during the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse. Mäder was riding for Bahrain-Victorious and had been seen as a rising star in the sport, having won stages at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de Suisse, and finishing fifth in the Tour of Spain in 2021.

The accident took place on Thursday during the descent of the Col de l’Albula, and Mäder fell into a ravine along with American rider Magnus Sheffield. Mäder was found in the water below and was resuscitated by medics at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in Coire, where he died the following morning. Sheffield, meanwhile, suffered bruising and a concussion.

In a statement, Bahrain-Victorious said: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder. On Friday 16 June, following a very serious crash during the 5th stage of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle against the serious injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident.”

Mäder came from a family of cyclists and had only turned professional in 2019 with the Dimension-Data team. He quickly made an impact, and his death has been felt across the cycling world. The organizers of the Tour de Suisse announced that the day’s stage would be neutralized in memory of Mäder, with the riders forming a procession in his honor over the final 30 kilometers.

The loss of Mäder is a reminder of the dangers that professional cyclists face every day. While the sport has made strides in recent years to improve safety, accidents like this serve as a sobering reminder of the risks that riders take every time they step onto their bikes. The cycling world will mourn the loss of one of its brightest young talents, and Mäder’s family, friends, and teammates will be in the thoughts of fans around the world.