Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès à l’âge de 87 ans de Jim Brown, footballeur.

Jim Brown was practically unstoppable in all areas. Whether on the field, as a Hollywood movie hero, or as a defender of civil rights, Brown was a force to be reckoned with. One of the greatest players in NFL history, Brown retired at the top of his playing career to continue playing and remained in the public spotlight as an activist – and due to off-field transgressions that included allegations of violence against women – has died. He was 87. A spokesperson for Brown’s family said he died peacefully at his Los Angeles home Thursday evening with his wife, Monique, by his side. “To the world he was an activist, an actor, and a football star,” Monique Brown wrote in an Instagram post. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

One of the first professional football superstars, Brown was a wrecking ball while leading the league in rushing for eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He never missed a game, playing in 118 straight games before his sudden retirement in 1965 – after being named the most valuable player. Brown led the Browns to their last championship in 1964 before leaving football at his peak at age 30 to make movies. He appeared in over 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.” A powerful, fast, and enduring runner, Brown’s arrival triggered the growing popularity of the game on television and he remained an indomitable figure long after his playing days were over.

Brown was also a champion of African Americans and used his platform and voice to fight for equality. “I hope every black athlete takes the time to learn about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives,” said NBA star LeBron James. “We all stand on your shoulders, Jim Brown. If you grew up in northeast Ohio and were Black, Jim Brown was a God.”

In June 1967, Brown organized “The Cleveland Summit,” a meeting of the country’s top black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Ali’s fight against service in Vietnam. Later, he worked to combat gang violence in Los Angeles and in 1988 founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help young and disadvantaged inner-city ex-convicts.

On the field, there was no one like Brown, who would explode potential tacklers, refusing to let a man bring him down before sprinting away from linebackers and defensive backs. He was also famous for using a stiff arm to eliminate defenders in the open field or push them away like rag dolls. Indeed, Brown looked like no back before him, and some believe there has never been a better one than Cleveland’s No. 32. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, he was relentless, fighting for every yard, driving through multiple defenders or finding holes where none seemed to exist. After Brown was tackled, he would slowly get up and then come back even harder – dominating the defense when he received the ball again.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered condolences on behalf of the league. “Jim Brown was a gifted athlete – one of the most dominant players to ever set foot on a sports field – but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” Goodell said. “During his nine-year career in the NFL, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a trailblazer and a model for athletes involved in social initiatives outside of their sport.”

Off the field, Brown was a controversial and complicated figure. While he had a soft spot for those in need, he was also arrested half a dozen times, mostly for hitting women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife called 911, saying Brown had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a domestic violence charge but convicted of vandalism. A Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in jail for failing to follow advice on domestic violence. He also clashed with Browns coach Paul Brown and later with team management, although he played his entire career in Cleveland.

At the end of his playing days, Brown headed for Hollywood and eventually settled there. Brown informed Cleveland coach Blanton Collier of his retirement while the team was in training camp and he was filming “The Dirty Dozen” in England. Among his films were “100 Rifles,” “Mars Attacks!,” Spike Lee’s “He Got Game,” Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday,” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” which parodied the blaxploitation genre. In 2002, Brown was the subject of Lee’s HBO documentary “Jim Brown: All-American.”

In recent years, Brown’s relationship with the Browns has been inconsistent. He was an adviser to owner Randy Lerner and was hired to counsel young players on the team. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after seeing his role reduced by new team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt offended by the perceived demotion – when the club unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside its downtown stadium, Brown did not attend the ceremony in protest. The Browns erected a statue of Brown in front of their stadium in 2016.

Brown made only a few public appearances in recent years. In February, he attended the NFL Honors ceremony when the league announced it had renamed its rushing title The Jim Brown Award. Brown was an eight-time All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When he retired, he held the league records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126).

“He told me, ‘Make sure when somebody attacks you, they remember how bad it hurt,'” said Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. “He lived by that philosophy and I have always followed that advice.”

Born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Brown was a multi-sport star at Manhasset High School on Long Island. He averaged 14.9 yards per carry in football and scored 55 points in a game once. A two-sport star at Syracuse – some say he is the greatest lacrosse player in NCAA history – Brown endured countless racist taunts while playing at the virtually all-white school at the time. Yet he was an All-American in both sports and lettered in basketball. Brown was the sixth overall pick in the 1957 draft, joining a team that regularly played for the title. He was the offensive rookie of the year that season. Running behind an offensive line with Hall of Fame tackles Lou Groza and Mike McCormack, Brown set a league mark with 1,527 yards and scored 17 touchdowns en route to the most outstanding player award – a precursor to the MVP – in 1958. Over the next three seasons, he never ran for less than 1,257 yards before finishing with 996 in 1962. He led the NFL in rushing eight times, earning a career record of 1,863 yards in 1963. He averaged 104 yards per game, scored 106 touchdowns on the ground, and an astonishing 5.2 yards per…