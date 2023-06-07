Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Cyriaque Alosio, ancien maire d’Ouvéa

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

div> element was used in an article about the death of Cyriaque Alosio, a former mayor of Ouvéa in New Caledonia. According to the article, Alosio had disappeared and was later found dead on June 3, 2023, at the age of 76. Alosio was a member of the Union calédonienne, and he had served as the mayor of Ouvéa from 1989 to 2001.

In 2009, Alosio was implicated in a case of electoral fraud during the provincial elections in New Caledonia. As a result, he was sentenced to one year of suspended sentence and two years of deprivation of his civil rights. Despite this setback, Alosio remained active in his community and was also the president of the Iaai area.

