Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de John Fru Ndi, figure de l’opposition face à Paul Biya, est annoncé.

John Fru Ndi, leader of Cameroon’s Opposition Party, Dies at 81

John Fru Ndi, one of the historic opponents of President Paul Biya, who has been ruling Cameroon with an iron fist for over 40 years, died at age 81 “following a long illness,” his party announced on Tuesday.

The president and founder of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), the leading opposition party represented in the National Assembly, died on Monday just before midnight, the SDF said in a statement.

Three-time Presidential Candidate

Mr. Fru Ndi ran unsuccessfully against Mr. Biya three times in the presidential elections of 1992, 2004, and 2011, finishing second each time.

The SDF is the first opposition party represented in the National Assembly elected in 2020, with five seats, but it had 18 in the previous legislature. The party has lost some of its influence in recent years due to the all-powerful Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC) of Paul Biya, 90 years old and President of Cameroon since 1982.

Internal Crisis

The SDF is regularly plagued by internal crises, and Mr. Fru Ndi, nicknamed “the Chairman,” was heavily contested by a faction of its leaders in recent years. They accused him, without evidence, of enriching himself personally by using public funding for political parties represented in the National Assembly and of being “bought” by the government to “appease” the opposition.

During the last presidential election in 2018, Mr. Fru Ndi, already ill, pushed his second in command, Joshua Osih, to run in his place, but Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), came in second, relegating the SDF candidate far behind in fourth place.

M. Kamto, imprisoned for nine months without trial in 2019 for peaceful demonstrations against the Biya government, has since become the main opposition figure. The MRC has no representatives in the National Assembly because it boycotted the 2018 legislative elections.

Political Background

John Fru Ndi started in politics in the 1980s in Biya’s RDPC before founding the SDF in 1990 when Cameroon legalized multiparty politics. He was a fruit and vegetable merchant and then a bookseller.

He was born in 1941 in Baba II, a commune bordering Bamenda, then located in the heart of the British mandate and Anglophone part of Cameroon that was partly integrated into independent Cameroon, which gained independence from France a year earlier in 1961.

Bamenda is the capital of the Northwest Region. Along with the Southwest, it has been plagued for over six years by a war between Anglophone separatist armed groups and the army. The military was deployed en masse by Paul Biya, who was uncompromising in the face of the independence aspirations of a part of the Anglophone minority, which feels ostracized by the Francophone majority.

Mr. Fru Ndi, by participating in every election, has never supported the idea of independence, which has earned him the designation of “enemy” in his region by the most radical separatists.

His house was burned down, and he was briefly kidnapped in 2019 by an armed group that claimed to have wanted to convince him to withdraw SDF deputies from the National Assembly.

In 2019, Mr. Fru Ndi supported the idea of a federal solution put forward by the more moderate separatists but rejected by the government.

Both armed groups and security forces are regularly accused by the UN and international NGOs of human rights abuses and crimes against civilians in the Anglophone regions.

