Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de l’artiste plasticien sénégalais Ndoye Douts

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Ndoye Douts: A Tribute to a Talented Senegalese Artist

Ndoye Douts was a talented Senegalese artist who passed away at the young age of 50. Despite his seemingly childlike drawings, there was a deep gravity to his work. He was a graduate of the École Nationale des Beaux-Arts du Sénégal and was passionate about the architectural disorder of his city, Dakar.

Douts’ installations were often included in the official program of the Dakar Biennale (Dak’Art). His series of drawings reflected his city and the intensely urban character of the continent. He recently returned from a month-long exhibition in Japan, and according to his friend Olivier Sultan, owner of the Art-Z Gallery in Paris, he was tired. Sultan said that Douts’ work perfectly reflected Dakar, whether through his paintings, drawings, or animated films. He captured the constant bustle and energy of the city, the presence of the crowd, and everything was on the same level. The sea, boats, cars, buildings, and people were all part of a kaleidoscope of the urban landscape.

Douts’ art was unique in its style and subject matter. His work was a celebration of the vibrant, dynamic, and chaotic energy of Dakar. He was one of the few artists who could capture the essence of the city in his work, which was why his installations were so popular at Dak’Art. His art was not only a tribute to Dakar but also to the African continent as a whole. He portrayed the diversity, complexity, and beauty of the continent through his art.

Ndoye Douts’ death is a great loss to the art world, not only in Senegal but also globally. He was an exceptional artist who had a unique vision and style. His work was a reflection of his passion, energy, and love for his city and his continent. He will be missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of artists in Senegal and beyond.

In conclusion, Ndoye Douts was an artist who made a significant impact on the art world in Senegal and beyond. His unique style and subject matter made him stand out, and his work was a tribute to Dakar and the African continent. His death is a great loss, but his legacy will continue to inspire and influence artists for years to come.