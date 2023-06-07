Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

The Iron Sheik, also known as Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was one of the most iconic professional wrestlers of his time. He was one of the main rivals of Hulk Hogan in the 1980s and was famous for his villainous character, which embodied the geopolitical enemy of the United States. The wrestler passed away at the age of 81, as announced on his official Twitter account.

The Iron Sheik was not only a legendary figure in the wrestling world but also a devoted family man. He shared his life with his wife Caryl for 47 years, and she offered him unconditional support throughout his life. She was by his side during his toughest challenges, and their strong bond gave him the strength to face any obstacle. The wrestler also instilled the values of perseverance and determination in his children Tanya, Nikki, Marissa, and his son-in-law Eddie, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

The Iron Sheik’s wrestling career began when he joined the Iranian Olympic wrestling team in 1968. He later worked for various wrestling federations, including the World Wrestling Federation (now known as the World Wrestling Entertainment) between 1996 and 2010. The wrestler was very active on social media, particularly on Twitter, where he had over 64,000 followers. He commented on various events and news, not only in the world of sports but also in other aspects of society.

The wrestler was known for his explicit comments about Hulk Hogan on Twitter. Despite their rivalry in the ring, The Iron Sheik and Hogan had a complex relationship. Hogan has spoken about the wrestler’s kindness and generosity outside of the wrestling world. The Iron Sheik’s last tweet was a direct reference to the devastating forest fires that are plaguing Quebec.

The Iron Sheik will be remembered not only as a wrestling legend but also as a devoted family man and a passionate social media user. He embodied the villainous character of the geopolitical enemy of the United States, but his legacy goes beyond that. His family, friends, and fans will miss him dearly.