Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Luca di Fulvio, écrivain italien, survenu à l’âge de 66 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Luca di Fulvio, the Italian writer and playwright known for his best-selling book, “Le gang des rêves” (The Gang of Dreams), has passed away at the age of 66. His publishers announced his death on June 1, 2023, due to the Charcot disease. The news of Luca di Fulvio’s death has shocked the literary world, and tributes are pouring in from his fans and peers.

Luca di Fulvio was born in Rome in 1957 and was a prolific writer with a career spanning over three decades. He was particularly popular in Germany and France, where his books have been translated into many languages and have enjoyed great success. He wrote several novels, including “Mamma Roma,” “Les prisonniers de la liberté,” and “Les enfants de Venise,” but it was his 2016 book, “Le gang des rêves,” that brought him international recognition.

“Le gang des rêves” is a family saga set in New York during the 1920s and follows the lives of two young men from different backgrounds who become friends and start a bootlegging business during Prohibition. The book was a massive success and received widespread critical acclaim for its vividly drawn characters and gripping plot.

Luca di Fulvio was a gifted storyteller who was beloved by his readers for his ability to transport them to different times and places. His books were known for their intricate plots, richly detailed settings, and complex characters. He had a talent for weaving together historical events and personal stories, creating a compelling narrative that kept readers engaged until the very end.

In addition to his writing career, Luca di Fulvio was also a respected playwright and screenwriter. He wrote several plays, including “Il tempo degli assassini” (The Time of Assassins) and “La legge della notte” (The Law of the Night), which were performed in theaters across Italy. He also wrote the screenplay for the 2005 movie “L’estate del mio primo bacio” (The Summer of My First Kiss), which was based on his novel of the same name.

Luca di Fulvio’s death is a great loss to the literary world. His books will continue to be read and cherished by his fans, and his legacy as a writer and storyteller will live on. He will be remembered as a talented and passionate writer who had a gift for bringing history to life and creating characters that readers could connect with and care about.

In his final months, Luca di Fulvio was open about his battle with the Charcot disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the muscles. In a video posted on his Instagram account in April, he thanked his readers and loved ones for their support and expressed his gratitude for the life he had lived. His final book, “Le Paradis caché” (The Hidden Paradise), is set to be released on August 23, 2023, and will be his last gift to his readers.

Luca di Fulvio’s death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. He will be missed, but his books will continue to inspire and entertain readers for years to come. May he rest in peace.