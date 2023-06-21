Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Maurice Dadier, l’accordéoniste

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Maurice Dadier, Prominent Accordionist and Composer, Passes Away at 75

Maurice Dadier, one of the most renowned accordionists in France, passed away on June 20th at the age of 75 after battling an illness. He was a part of the generation of musicians who dominated the French music scene with their accordion and musette dance tunes. Dadier, who was also known by the nickname Momo, had performed in every corner of France and had even taken his orchestra abroad. He was friends with all the major accordion stars, such as Yvette Horner, Michel Pruvot, and Stéphane Kubiak. In addition to being an accomplished accordionist, Dadier was also a composer and continued to manage his affairs by adapting to the modern music industry.

After releasing albums and 45s, Dadier had transitioned to digital platforms and regularly traveled to Paris to work with his record label. He was a regular guest on television shows, where he would perform with his accordion. He was also the artistic director of the Madelon festival for several years, where he brought in the biggest names in music to the town of Waben.

Dadier lived in Quend with his family, but he was often seen in Berck with his friends. He had taken many young musicians under his wing and helped them launch their careers, including Delphine Hubin. Known for his joyful and convivial nature, Dadier loved nothing more than entertaining his audience.

Dadier’s passing is a great loss for his many friends in the region and the French music community. His smile and music will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 am at the church in Quend.

In conclusion, Maurice Dadier was a prominent accordionist and composer who left an indelible mark on the French music scene. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans.