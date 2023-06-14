Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Meindert Fennema, a flamboyant political scientist and former professor at the University of Amsterdam, passed away on June 12, 2019, at the age of 77. Fennema was known for his contrarian opinions, such as his belief that freedom of expression should apply to racists as well. He argued that banning ideas only leads to arbitrary prosecution and conviction, weakening democracy and the rule of law. Fennema even guided PVV member Martin Bosma in his pursuit of a doctorate, stating that racists also have the right to obtain a degree.

Fennema’s upbringing in a Frisian family shaped his rebellious personality. He joined the Holland-America Line at 18, where he experienced the perverse effects of tipping, the stark divide between gay and straight worlds on board, and a love affair with a wealthy girl from Mumbai. At university, he joined the Utrechtsch Studenten Corps, an elite and conservative student association that clashed with his environment. Fennema later wrote a book comparing the corps to the Communist Party, finding both to be strange sects. However, he saw the corps as fundamentally liberal, despite its outdated and sometimes repugnant traditions.

Fennema joined the Communist Party due to his aversion to the Vietnam War and involvement in the democratization movement at universities. In Amsterdam, he participated in the student uprising against political science professor Hans Daudt, who defended professors’ rule of supremacy against student claims to co-management. Fennema later realized that the students wanted to replace the professors’ reign with a direct form of totalitarian democracy. Fennema remained a member of the Communist Party until its dissolution, then joined the GreenLeft party and served on the municipal council of his hometown of Bloemendaal.

Fennema’s friendship with Frits Bolkestein, former leader of the VVD, led to his most remarkable book, the biography of Geert Wilders, the PVV leader. Wilders did not cooperate with the book, so Fennema invented what he believed Wilders had thought and felt over the years. Fennema sympathized with Wilders due to a lack of sources and portrayed him as an apprentice sorcerer who admired Bolkestein and tried to get as close to him as possible. However, party employees at the time claimed that Fennema had invented everything and that Wilders was only a party employee according to Bolkestein.

Meindert Fennema was a complex and controversial figure, but his contributions to political science and his willingness to challenge conventional wisdom will be remembered.