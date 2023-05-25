Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Michel Dessarthe, ancien maire de La Vieille-Lyre.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Understanding the

<

div> Tag in HTML

HTML, or Hypertext Markup Language, is the standard language used for creating web pages. It contains a set of tags and attributes that define how the content of a web page should be displayed on a browser. One of the most commonly used tags in HTML is the

<

div> tag.

The

<

div> tag is short for division and is used to group and organize content on a web page. It is an empty tag that does not require any attributes or content and is used to create a block-level element. Block-level elements take up the entire width of their parent element and create a new line after the element. This makes it easy to style and manipulate content within the

<

div> tag separately from other content on the page.

<

div> tags are often used to create sections on a web page, such as headers, footers, sidebars, and main content areas. By using

<

div> tags to group content, it becomes easier to apply styles and formatting to specific sections of a web page. For example, a developer might use a

<

div> tag to group all the content within a header section and apply a specific font and color to that section.

Another commonly used attribute of the

<

div> tag is the class attribute. The class attribute is used to give a specific name to a

<

div> tag. This makes it possible to select and style the content within the

<

div> tag separately from other content on the web page. For example, a developer might use a class attribute to give a specific name to a

<

div> tag containing the main content of a web page, making it easier to apply styles and formatting to that section.

In addition to the class attribute, the

<

div> tag also has several other attributes that can be used to define the properties of the tag. These include the id attribute, which can be used to give a unique name to a

<

div> tag, and the style attribute, which can be used to apply inline styles to a

<

div> tag.

Overall, the

<

div> tag is an essential part of HTML and is commonly used to group and organize content on a web page. It is a versatile tag that can be used to create sections, apply styles, and manipulate content within a web page. By understanding the

<

div> tag and its attributes, developers can create well-structured web pages that are easy to style and manipulate.