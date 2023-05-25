Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Michel Dessarthe, ancien maire de La Vieille-Lyre.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.
Understanding the
<
div> Tag in HTML
HTML, or Hypertext Markup Language, is the standard language used for creating web pages. It contains a set of tags and attributes that define how the content of a web page should be displayed on a browser. One of the most commonly used tags in HTML is the
<
div> tag.
The
<
div> tag is short for division and is used to group and organize content on a web page. It is an empty tag that does not require any attributes or content and is used to create a block-level element. Block-level elements take up the entire width of their parent element and create a new line after the element. This makes it easy to style and manipulate content within the
<
div> tag separately from other content on the page.
<
div> tags are often used to create sections on a web page, such as headers, footers, sidebars, and main content areas. By using
<
div> tags to group content, it becomes easier to apply styles and formatting to specific sections of a web page. For example, a developer might use a
<
div> tag to group all the content within a header section and apply a specific font and color to that section.
Another commonly used attribute of the
<
div> tag is the class attribute. The class attribute is used to give a specific name to a
<
div> tag. This makes it possible to select and style the content within the
<
div> tag separately from other content on the web page. For example, a developer might use a class attribute to give a specific name to a
<
div> tag containing the main content of a web page, making it easier to apply styles and formatting to that section.
In addition to the class attribute, the
<
div> tag also has several other attributes that can be used to define the properties of the tag. These include the id attribute, which can be used to give a unique name to a
<
div> tag, and the style attribute, which can be used to apply inline styles to a
<
div> tag.
Overall, the
<
div> tag is an essential part of HTML and is commonly used to group and organize content on a web page. It is a versatile tag that can be used to create sections, apply styles, and manipulate content within a web page. By understanding the
<
div> tag and its attributes, developers can create well-structured web pages that are easy to style and manipulate.