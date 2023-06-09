Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Ndoye Douts, artiste plasticien sénégalais

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Ndoye Douts, a Senegalese artist, passed away on June 9th in Dakar at the age of 50. The artistic community is mourning this cheerful, generous, and prolific figure.

Despite his apparent naivety and childlike style, Ndoye Douts had a profound sense of gravity. He graduated top of his class in 1999 from the National School of Fine Arts in Senegal, where he was already passionate about the “architectural disorder” of Dakar. His installations were often part of the official program of the Dakar Biennale (Dak’Art), with series of drawings reflecting his city – and, by extension, the intensely urban character of the continent.

Recently returned from Japan, where he exhibited for a month, Ndoye Douts said he was tired, according to his friend Olivier Sultan, owner of the Art-Z Gallery, who had hung his works in Paris several times. Sultan said, “Douts’ works perfectly reflected Dakar, whether in his paintings, drawings, or animated films: he showed the city’s constant turmoil and energy, the presence of the crowd, with a very particular way of putting everything on the same level, the sea, the canoes, the cars, the buildings, and the people – a real urban kaleidoscope.”

Ndoye Douts came from a powerful fishing ethnic group in Dakar, and he inscribed the word “lebou” on his canvases, marked by the omnipresence of fish and boats. “The scarcity of fish explained the phenomenon of migrant departures in canoes, a journey from which many never returned,” said Olivier Sultan. “He tackled profound subjects, even though he was always cheerful and happy. He also had a rare generosity in his contacts: he wore the clothes of his friend Cheikha Sigil, whose workshop he had made his headquarters in Dakar, to better promote him. And he didn’t hesitate to take you to see other creators…”

The Senegalese photographer Mabeye Deme, a big fan of Ndoye Douts’ work, was shocked when he saw him for the first time years ago at the Blachère Foundation. “Suddenly there was a line on the canvas, and then Dakar drawn underneath, with big taxis, small lampposts, tiny characters. A real reading of Dakar: he pointed out dysfunctions with traffic and pollution, but also the order of march, life.” He also mentioned Ndoye Douts’ generosity, “who was in all the artists’ families, we saw him at the photographer Antoine Tempé’s, in Medina, downtown, while in Dakar, relationships can be fractured.”

French director Christian Lajoumard, who made a 15-minute documentary about Ndoye Douts in 2020, describes him as one of the “most pleasant and sympathetic artists” he has ever worked with. “He loved stylists, changed his clothes all the time, he looked like a bouquet of flowers all the time. He was very attached to his neighborhood, Gueule Tapée, and we often went to Soumbedioune to see the sea, a place he drew a lot of colorful paintings of touching buildings.” Ndoye Douts has “left,” as they say at home. His works remain, witnesses of the incompressible freedom of vision that is the hallmark of Dakar.