Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Philippe Pozzo di Borgo (72 ans), l’inspirateur d’Intouchables.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the French businessman who inspired the hit movie “Intouchables,” has passed away at the age of 72. He died in a hospital in Marrakech, where he had been receiving treatment.

Pozzo di Borgo had been left largely paralyzed after a paragliding accident in 1993, which left him dependent on the help of others. It was from the Parisian banlieues, or disadvantaged suburbs, that Abdel Sellou came into his life. Sellou, a new employee with no experience in caring for disabled individuals, struck up a close friendship with Pozzo di Borgo, and their bond was filmed in 2011.

“Intouchables,” which starred Omar Sy and François Cluzet, is one of the most-watched French films of all time. The film tells the story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his unlikely friendship with his caretaker, a young man from the projects.

Omar Sy, who played the role of the caretaker in the film, paid tribute to Pozzo di Borgo on Instagram, saying, “He changed our lives and the lives of vulnerable people. We will miss his humor and intelligence.”

Pozzo di Borgo was the CEO of the Pommery champagne house at the time of his accident, and his life story was chronicled in the book “Le Second Souffle” by journalist Anne-Dauphine Julliand. The book was later adapted into the hit film “Intouchables.”

Pozzo di Borgo’s death marks the loss of a remarkable individual who inspired millions with his resilience and his ability to find joy and meaning in life despite his physical challenges. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were touched by his story.