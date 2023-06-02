Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, source d’inspiration du film « Intouchables »

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

The World Mourns the Passing of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the Inspiration Behind “Intouchables”

You may not know his name, but you most likely know his story. Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the man whose life inspired the film “Intouchables,” has passed away at the age of 72, announced the directors Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache on Twitter. Pozzo di Borgo was a French businessman who became tetraplegic after a paragliding accident in 1993. His life story, chronicled in his book “Le Second Souffle” and later adapted into the film “Intouchables,” touched the hearts of millions around the world.

Toledano and Nakache expressed their grief over the loss of their friend and the impact he had on their lives and the lives of vulnerable and fragile people everywhere. They wrote, “By accepting that we adapt his story in ‘Intouchables,’ he changed our lives and the lives of many vulnerable and fragile people.”

Pozzo di Borgo’s courage, dignity, humility, and fighting spirit were evident to all who knew him. Toledano and Nakache described him as a man who possessed humor and intelligence in abundance, qualities that they will sorely miss.

“Intouchables” was a global success, becoming the second-highest-grossing film in France and the most-watched French film internationally. The film starred François Cluzet as Pozzo di Borgo and Omar Sy as his caregiver, Abdel Yasmin Sellou. The film’s success was a testament to the power and universality of Pozzo di Borgo’s story.

Pozzo di Borgo’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were touched by his story. His life and his struggles were an inspiration to many, and his passing is a great loss to all who knew him and to the world at large.

The story of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo reminds us of the power of the human spirit and the resilience of the human soul. His life was a testament to the fact that even in the face of great adversity, we can find hope, strength, and courage. His legacy will continue to inspire us all to embrace life’s challenges with grace and dignity, to love and care for others, and to never give up on our dreams.