Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès de The Iron Sheik, membre du Hall of Fame de la WWE, annoncé

Iron Sheik: A Tribute to the Anti-American WWE Legend

The year 1983 saw the rise of an iconic WWE (WWF at the time) wrestler who would later become a champion and leave a lasting impact on the world of wrestling. The Iron Sheik, known for his anti-American character, was a force to be reckoned with in the ring. He even participated in the very first WrestleMania, teaming up with Nikolai Volkoff to defeat Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo.

However, today we are saddened to learn that Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. The news was announced on his Twitter account, which paid tribute to the legend:

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

Iron Sheik’s legacy lives on through his memorable matches and iconic character. Here is a match between Iron Sheik and Sgt. Slaughter at Madison Square Garden in 1984:

The entire team at Catch-Newz offers our condolences to the family and loved ones of Iron Sheik. He will always be remembered as a legend in the world of wrestling.