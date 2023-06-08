Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Côte d’Ivoire: Ouattara Gnonzié, President of RPP, is No More

The news came on Thursday, June 8th, 2023, that Ouattara Gnonzié, former Director General of the Ivorian Broadcasting Corporation (RTI), and President of the Rassemblement pour la paix, le progrès et le partage (RPP), had passed away. The information was delivered in a statement by his political party, RPP, which expressed its condolences to the Ivorian people, the family of the illustrious deceased, and the party’s supporters.

The RPP is in mourning, having lost its president, Ouattara Gnonzié. The former Director General of RTI passed away on Thursday, June 8th, 2023, after a brief illness. Ouattara Gnonzié was a journalist who made significant contributions to Ivorian press. He was appointed Minister of Communication in Laurent Gbagbo’s government during the post-electoral crisis of 2010-2011.

The death of Ouattara Gnonzié marks the end of an era for the RPP, which was founded in 2020. The party was formed to promote peace, progress, and sharing in Côte d’Ivoire, and Ouattara Gnonzié played a crucial role in its establishment. He was a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his country and the Ivorian people.

Ouattara Gnonzié’s passing has left a void in the Ivorian political landscape. He was a charismatic leader who inspired many to join the RPP and work towards its goals. His death has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the country.

The RPP has vowed to continue Ouattara Gnonzié’s work and to honor his memory. The party has called on its supporters to remain united and to work towards the realization of the goals that Ouattara Gnonzié had set for the party and for the country. The RPP has also expressed its commitment to the principles of peace, progress, and sharing that Ouattara Gnonzié had championed throughout his life.

The passing of Ouattara Gnonzié has reminded us of the fragility of life and the importance of leaving a positive legacy. Ouattara Gnonzié’s legacy is one of service, dedication, and commitment to the betterment of his country. His contributions to the Ivorian press and his work as Minister of Communication will be remembered for years to come.

The RPP has lost a great leader, but his spirit lives on in the party’s members and supporters. The party will continue to work towards the creation of a peaceful, prosperous, and equitable Côte d’Ivoire, in memory of Ouattara Gnonzié.

In conclusion, the death of Ouattara Gnonzié is a great loss to Côte d’Ivoire and the RPP. His contributions to the Ivorian press and his work as Minister of Communication were invaluable. The RPP has vowed to continue his work and to honor his memory. The legacy of Ouattara Gnonzié will live on in the hearts and minds of the Ivorian people, who will remember him as a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his country and his people.