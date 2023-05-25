Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

After a seven-year absence from the stage, Michel Polnareff made his grand return on Wednesday in Nice, France. The 78-year-old singer, known for his flamboyant stage presence and hits such as “La Poupée qui Fait Non” and “Love Me, Please Love Me,” launched his tour of reunions to a packed audience. However, some fans were left disappointed with the performance.

Many took to social media to express their frustration with the quality of the show. Some complained that Polnareff’s voice was weak and out of tune, while others criticized the lack of energy and enthusiasm from the singer. Some fans even booed and left the venue early.

Polnareff, for his part, acknowledged the criticism and apologized to his fans. “I am sorry for those who were disappointed,” he said in a statement. “I know I am not perfect, but I gave it my all tonight. I hope to do better next time.”

Despite the mixed reception, Polnareff’s tour of reunions has been highly anticipated by fans. The singer has not released a new album since 1990 and has only performed sporadically in recent years. His comeback has been seen as a chance for fans to relive the glory days of French pop music and for Polnareff to prove that he still has what it takes to entertain audiences.

Polnareff’s tour will take him to several cities across France, including Lyon, Marseille, and Paris. The singer has promised to deliver a mix of his classic hits and new material, as well as some surprises for his fans.

For many fans, Polnareff’s comeback is more than just a chance to hear their favorite songs played live. It represents a connection to a bygone era of French music, when artists like Serge Gainsbourg, Françoise Hardy, and Johnny Hallyday ruled the airwaves. Polnareff’s unique style and flamboyant personality were a big part of that scene, and his return to the stage is seen as a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

However, some critics have questioned whether Polnareff’s style of music is still relevant today. With new artists like Angèle and Clara Luciani taking over the French charts, some have argued that Polnareff’s brand of pop is outdated and out of touch with modern audiences.

Polnareff, however, remains undeterred. In an interview with Le Parisien, he expressed his belief that his music still has a place in today’s world. “I think my songs are timeless,” he said. “They still speak to people today, and I hope they will continue to do so for many years to come.”

Whether or not Polnareff’s comeback will be successful remains to be seen. But for fans of French pop music, his return to the stage is a chance to relive the glory days of a bygone era. And for Polnareff himself, it’s a chance to prove that he still has what it takes to be a star.