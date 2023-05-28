Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès du motard qui a heurté un bus à Liège

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision with Bus in Liège

A 49-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a bus on Saturday evening at the intersection of Rue du Bouhay and Avenue Winston Churchill in Bressoux, Liège. Despite the quick intervention of emergency services, the man succumbed to his injuries overnight. It has been reported that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

This tragedy underscores the importance of motorcycle safety and the use of proper protective gear, including helmets. Motorcycles are inherently more dangerous than cars due to their lack of protective barriers and smaller size, making them less visible to other drivers. In addition, motorcycles require more skill and attention to operate safely than cars.

According to statistics from the European Commission, motorcyclists are 18 times more likely to be killed in a road traffic accident than car drivers. In 2019, there were 11,400 motorcycle fatalities in the European Union alone.

To reduce the number of motorcycle accidents and fatalities, it is crucial for both motorcyclists and other drivers to exercise caution and follow traffic rules. Motorcyclists should always wear helmets and other protective gear, obey speed limits, and avoid riding under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Other drivers should be alert for motorcycles on the road and give them plenty of space, especially when changing lanes or making turns. It is also important to avoid distracted driving, including using mobile phones while behind the wheel.

In addition to individual responsibility, governments and other organizations can also play a role in promoting motorcycle safety. This can include improving infrastructure, such as adding dedicated motorcycle lanes and installing safety barriers, as well as implementing education campaigns and training programs for both motorcyclists and other drivers.

Ultimately, reducing motorcycle accidents and fatalities will require a comprehensive approach that involves everyone on the road. By working together to prioritize safety and follow traffic rules, we can help prevent tragedies like the one that occurred in Liège.