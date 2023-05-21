Mort Cause de Décès : Le décès du romancier anglais Martin Amis.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Martin Amis: A Tribute to the Late British Novelist

The literary world is mourning the loss of Martin Amis, who passed away at the age of 73 due to esophageal cancer on Friday, May 20th, 2022. The news of his death came a day after an adaptation of his book, “The Zone of Interest,” by Jonathan Glazer was presented in competition at Cannes Film Festival.

Amis was known for his honest and humorous approach to writing and interviews, and for taking literature seriously. He was also known for creating controversy, such as when he stated that he had little interest in reading the novels that won the Booker Prize in 2019 and 2020, written by Bernardine Evaristo and Margaret Atwood, respectively, as they did not seem to be literature. He was a man and a writer who belonged to a generation of a different time, characterized by his frankness, humor, freedom, and (profound) literary seriousness.

An Inventive and Prolific Novelist

Martin Amis was born in Oxford, England, in 1949, and contributed to the renewal of English literature in the 1980s alongside Salman Rushdie, Julian Barnes, and Ian McEwan. He had to overcome the weight of his heritage as his father was none other than the writer Kingsley Amis. His first novel, “The Rachel Papers” (1973), made waves in the British literary scene in the seventies and remains perhaps his best work. He went on to write several other novels, including his most famous works, “London Fields” (1989), “Money” (1984), and of course, the prodigious “Time’s Arrow,” a masterful feat of writing where Amis tells a story in reverse, from end to beginning, around Nazi crimes.

Novels and Critical Essays

Amis recently returned to exploring this part of history with “The Zone of Interest,” a love story set in a concentration camp (rejected by Gallimard on this occasion, he joined Calmann-Lévy). The adaptation by Jonathan Glazer is being presented this year at Cannes in official selection.

In his memoirs, “Experience” (2000), he reflects on the murder of his cousin by a serial killer known in England and how the missing body had cast a shadow over his entire life. He also wrote about his father, revealing that it was his father’s wife, the novelist Elizabeth Jane Howard (author of the Cazalet saga), who instilled in him a love of literature. She introduced him to Jane Austen before he went to Oxford. His latest book, “Inside Story” (2020), a hybrid of memoir and fiction, takes us into his friendships of the seventies, including with Christopher Hitchens. Shortly after 9/11, he was accused of Islamophobia but quickly retracted his ambiguous statements, condemning them himself. He was an intellectual and part of that generation of writers who did not hesitate to practice journalism. His writings were compiled into several volumes: “Visiting Mrs. Nabokov,” “The War Against Cliché,” and “The Second Plane.”

Martin Amis was a gifted and original writer who left an indelible mark on modern literature. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through his work.