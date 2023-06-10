Mort Cause de Décès : Le dessinateur de bandes dessinées Ian McGinty est décédé à l’âge de 38 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Ian McGinty, a renowned comic book author and artist, passed away on Thursday, June 8. His mother shared the sad news on social media, stating that they have lost their son, brother, and best friend. She also described Ian as the kindest person to have walked the earth, an extraordinary artist, and an animal lover. At the time of writing, the official cause of his passing has not been revealed.

Born on May 6, 1985, Ian McGinty worked on various comic book series based on American cartoons, including Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, Nickelodeon’s Invader Zim, and Frederator’s Bravest Warriors. In 2015, Modern Prometheus, a production company co-founded by Z2 founder Josh Frankel, picked up McGinty’s comic book series, Welcome to Showside, for an animated pilot. Ian not only provided the art but also wrote and voiced the main character, Kit.

Z2 Comics, which published Ian McGinty’s series, also released a statement expressing their sadness over his passing. They described him as a true friend of Z2, with brilliant art, humor-filled writing, and a youthful spirit. They also stated that his legacy would live on forever in his art, and they were grateful to have worked with him and been his friends.

The news of Ian McGinty’s passing has saddened the art and animation community, with many remembering him fondly on social media. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In conclusion, Ian McGinty’s contribution to the world of comic books and animation will be missed. He was a talented artist and writer who brought joy and laughter to many through his work. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through his art, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him.