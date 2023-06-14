Mort Cause de Décès : Le dessinateur de Spider-Man John Romita Senior est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Renowned Marvel comic book artist John Romita Senior has passed away at the age of 93. He was known for his work on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and was a collaborator with Stan Lee, the co-creator of many Marvel superheroes including Spider-Man, Daredevil, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, and Black Panther.

Romita Senior was born in Brooklyn in 1930 and began his career in the comic book industry in the 1950s. He initially worked for rival publisher DC Comics before moving to Marvel in the 1960s. He soon became an integral part of the company’s creative team, contributing to the creation of numerous iconic characters and storylines that have become a cultural phenomenon.

Romita Senior’s artwork was known for its dynamic style, attention to detail, and sense of humor. He was especially skilled at depicting action scenes, and his work on Spider-Man in particular set a new standard for superhero comics. His collaboration with Lee on the character helped to establish the web-slinger as one of the most popular superheroes of all time.

Romita Senior’s son, John Romita Junior, is also a celebrated comic book artist who has worked on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and Daredevil, following in his father’s footsteps. He paid tribute to his father on Instagram, writing that he was “the greatest man I’ve ever known.”

Romita Senior’s passing marks the loss of another legend in the comic book industry. Stan Lee, who co-created many of the characters that Romita Senior worked on, passed away in 2018 at the age of 95. Stephen Ditko, the other co-creator of Spider-Man, also passed away the same year at the age of 90.

Romita Senior’s contributions to the world of comic books will be remembered for generations to come. His talent and creativity helped to shape the industry and inspire countless artists and fans. He will be missed, but his legacy will continue to live on.