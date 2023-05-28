Mort Cause de Décès : Le fils de Maurice Audin, Pierre Audin, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Pierre Audin, son of the anticolonial activist Maurice Audin, passed away on May 28th, 2023. His father was abducted, tortured, and murdered by the French army during the Battle of Algiers in 1957. Pierre Audin was only a month and a half old at the time. Following in his parents’ footsteps, he was a committed antiracist activist, and in 2019 he supported the Algerian protesters who demanded political change.

Pierre Audin’s relationship with Algeria was a deeply personal one. He was naturalized as an Algerian citizen in August 2020, after waiting for three and a half years. He had lived in Algeria for nearly 59 years and had always felt a strong connection to the country where his father had fought and died for independence. His naturalization was a symbol of his commitment to his father’s cause and to the people of Algeria.

Pierre Audin’s passing was mourned by many, including Dominique Sopo, the president of SOS Racisme, who described him as a “fervent antiracist militant.” Khaled Drareni, a journalist and representative of RSF in North Africa, also expressed his sadness at Audin’s death and described him as a “figure of selflessness and courage.”

In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron issued an apology to Maurice Audin’s widow and acknowledged that her husband had died under torture at the hands of the French army. This acknowledgment was an important step in recognizing France’s violent colonial past and the harm it had caused to Algerians and other colonized peoples.

Pierre Audin’s life and activism represent a commitment to justice and a belief that change is possible. His naturalization as an Algerian citizen was a powerful symbol of his connection to the country and his commitment to his father’s cause. His passing is a loss to all those who fight for justice and equality. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards a better world.