Mort Cause de Décès : Le fils du militant anti-colonial Maurice Audin, Pierre Audin, nous a quittés.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Pierre Audin, son of the anti-colonial activist Maurice Audin who was assassinated by the French army in Algeria in 1957, passed away on Sunday due to cancer. He dedicated his life to the relentless fight for the truth about his father’s disappearance and death. Maurice Audin was a staunch supporter of Algerian independence and was abducted, tortured, and killed by French soldiers. His case has become emblematic of the fight against torture and abuse committed by France in Algeria during the war of independence from 1954-1962.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, apologized to Maurice Audin’s widow in September 2018, acknowledging that Maurice Audin was tortured and executed by the French army. Macron also recognized the system of “arrestation-détention” that was legally instituted at that time, which allowed the military to have special powers to detain and arrest people. The apology was a significant step towards acknowledging and rectifying the atrocities committed by the French government during the Algerian war.

Pierre Audin was a mathematician like his father and played an active role in creating the Maurice Audin Mathematics Prize, which promotes Franco-Algerian cooperation. He obtained an Algerian passport a year before his death, which indicates his commitment to his father’s cause and Algerian independence.

Maurice Audin’s arrest and subsequent disappearance were a shock to his family and friends. He was a talented mathematician and a member of the Algerian Communist Party. He was arrested during the Battle of Algiers and was suspected of supporting the National Liberation Front (FLN). His case became a symbol of the French government’s brutal tactics during the Algerian war.

The French government’s use of torture and violence during the war was condemned by many, and Maurice Audin’s case became a rallying point for activists and human rights groups. His story has been retold in books, documentaries, and films, and his legacy lives on as a reminder of the dark history of the French colonization of Algeria.

Pierre Audin’s passing is a loss to the community of activists fighting for truth and justice. He carried on his father’s legacy with dedication and determination, and his contributions will be remembered and celebrated. The Maurice Audin Mathematics Prize is a testament to his commitment to promoting Franco-Algerian cooperation and his belief in the power of education and knowledge to bring people together.

The fight for truth and justice in Algeria during the war of independence continues today. The memories of those who suffered at the hands of the French government, like Maurice Audin, must be kept alive to ensure that such atrocities never happen again. The passing of Pierre Audin is a reminder of the importance of this fight and the need to continue to demand accountability and justice for the victims of the Algerian war.