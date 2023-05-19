Mort Cause de Décès : Le groupe de rock The Smiths annonce le décès d’Andy Rourke, leur bassiste.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Andy Rourke, Bassist of The Smiths, Dies at 59

The music world has lost another legend with the passing of Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic rock band The Smiths. Rourke died at the age of 59 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement released by the band.

Johnny Marr, the band’s guitarist, confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing his “profound sadness” at Rourke’s passing. He described Rourke as a “kind and beautiful soul” to those who knew him and an “extremely talented musician” to fans of music.

Rourke played on some of The Smiths’ most famous songs, including “This Charming Man” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out,” as well as on solo singles by lead singer Morrissey after the band’s breakup in 1987.

The Smiths, known for their poetic and often melancholic lyrics, were a major influence on the alternative rock movement of the 1980s and early 1990s. They formed in Manchester, England, in 1982 and released four studio albums before disbanding in 1987.

Rourke’s death is a significant loss for the music industry and fans of The Smiths alike. His contributions to the band’s sound were integral to their success and his talent will be greatly missed.

The news of Rourke’s passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and fellow musicians alike. Many have taken to social media to express their sadness and share their favorite memories of Rourke and The Smiths.

R.I.P. Andy Rourke, your music will live on forever.