Homage to Daniel Paul: A Lifetime of Fighting for a Better World

“Toute sa vie, Daniel Paul a eu comme boussole le combat pour un monde meilleur”. This is how the Seine-Maritime Federation of the Communist Party reacted to the death of Daniel Paul on Tuesday at Jacques Monod Hospital in Le Havre. Born in Brittany, Daniel Paul arrived in the coastal city in the 1960s as a teacher and quickly became involved in local politics. In 1977, he became deputy to communist mayor André Duroméa, in charge of educational affairs, and remained on the city council for 37 years, first as part of the majority and then as part of the opposition. Elected to the Regional Council in 1993, he also became a general councilor in 1994 and succeeded communist MP Daniel Colliard, who wished to retire. He was re-elected twice and served in the National Assembly until 2012. He also ran for mayor in 2001 and 2008, facing Antoine Rufenacht, the UMP mayor of Le Havre.

His colleagues describe him as “a man of convictions”. He was involved in the creation of the University of Le Havre, which opened its doors in 1984, as well as with the workers of ACH, the shipyards of Le Havre that closed in the late 1990s, and with the Renault Sandouville trade unions to defend employment on the site. Although he withdrew from political life in 2014, he continued to be active in his cell and his Montgaillard neighborhood. Last year, he published a memoir entitled “Pour un monde meilleur” (For a Better World). He was about to turn 80 this year. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the funeral home in Le Havre.

Daniel Paul's Life and Legacy

Daniel Paul's legacy will live on in the people he touched and the causes he fought for. He was a true champion of the people, and his life is an inspiration to us all.

Daniel Paul was a remarkable man who dedicated his life to the fight for a better world. He was a tireless advocate for workers’ rights, for better education, and for a more just society. His legacy will live on in the people he touched and the causes he fought for. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, his friends, and his community. Rest in peace, Daniel Paul.