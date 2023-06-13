Mort Cause de Décès : Le jeune décédé après être tombé dans un regard d’égout.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Tragic incident in Sousse: Young man dies after falling into sewer drain

A young man in his twenties has tragically lost his life in the Tunisian city of Sousse after falling off his motorcycle and into an open sewer drain. The man hit his head on the curb and died instantly. According to reports, the young man had left his family home and was headed to a gaming arcade where he worked when the accident occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the city’s infrastructure, as the sewer drain in question has reportedly caused injuries to several people in the past. Despite this, authorities have failed to take action to address the issue.

The victim’s father has spoken out about the tragedy, revealing that his son had asked his sister to take a photo of him with his mother just hours before his death. The young man had shared the photo on his Facebook page with the comment, “See you in heaven, God willing.” The family was devastated when they received news of his passing shortly after.

This incident highlights the importance of proper maintenance and safety measures when it comes to public infrastructure. It is essential that authorities take swift action to address any potential hazards that could pose a risk to the safety of citizens.

The tragic loss of this young man’s life is a reminder of the need for greater attention to be paid to public safety measures across the country. It is imperative that authorities take proactive steps to ensure that all public infrastructure is properly maintained and safe for use by all citizens. Failure to do so could result in more tragic incidents like this one.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.