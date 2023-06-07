Mort Cause de Décès : Le joueur professionnel de E-sport Twisten de Vitality décède à l’âge de 19 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Tragic News in the World of E-Sports: Vitality Mourns the Loss of Twisten

On Wednesday, Vitality, the Parisian e-sports club, announced with “infinite sadness and a heavy heart” the passing of Karel Asenbrener, better known by his pseudonym Twisten. The 19-year-old Czech professional player specialized in the shooting game Valorant and joined the French team last November, competing at the highest level in Europe. The organization’s official statement expressed condolences to his family, friends, and teammates, who are all going through this painful ordeal. “Our entire organization is devastated by this news, and all communication will be interrupted today,” the statement read.

Although the cause of Twisten’s death has not been officially disclosed, Vitality accompanied its announcement with a tweet about mental health. The club redirected its followers to the website of Mental Health Europe, which provides support for people suffering from depression across the continent.

“The mental health topic remains extremely important for everyone, whether it’s in e-sports or in life in general,” the club added. “If you are going through difficult times, please contact someone to talk to. It’s never too late.”

Twisten had recently opened up on his social media about the depression he had been dealing with for two years, sharing about the “difficult periods” he went through, particularly towards the end of last year, and his stay in a specialized hospital. Since the announcement of his passing, tributes have poured in on social media, from members of Vitality or just fans of e-sports.

The death of Twisten is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support, especially in the highly competitive and demanding world of e-sports. The pressure to perform at the highest level, the isolation caused by long hours of gaming, and the scrutiny of fans and media can take a toll on players’ mental health. It is crucial for organizations, teams, and individuals to prioritize mental health and seek help when needed.

In recent years, e-sports has gained mainstream recognition and become a multi-billion dollar industry. The competitive gaming scene has produced many talented and successful players who have become celebrities in their own right. However, as with any high-pressure environment, there are risks and challenges that come with the rewards. The e-sports community needs to continue to address these challenges and take care of its own.

As Vitality and the e-sports community mourns the loss of Twisten, let us remember to prioritize mental health and support those who need it. Let us also celebrate the contributions of talented players like Twisten, who brought their passion and dedication to the competitive gaming world.