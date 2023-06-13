Mort Cause de Décès : Le kiné de l’équipe de France de handball meurt subitement lors d’un rassemblement de l’encadrement.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

French Handball Team’s Kinésithérapeute-Ostéopathe Jacques Miquel Passes Away at 64

Jacques Miquel, kinésithérapeute-ostéopathe de l'équipe de France masculine de handball, est brutalement décédé, ce dimanche, lors d'un rassemblement de l'encadrement à Paris. Il avait 64 ans. L'équipe de France de handball est en deuil. Kinésithérapeute-ostéopathe des Bleus, Jacques Miquel a perdu la vie brutalement lors d'un rassemblement de l'encadrement de l'équipe à Paris.

Who was Jacques Miquel?

Jacques Miquel was a kinésithérapeute-ostéopathe, a physiotherapist and osteopath, who was a part of the staff of the French Men’s Handball team. He was 64 years old when he passed away on Sunday during a gathering of the team’s management in Paris.

A Devastating Loss for the French Handball Team

The French Handball team is mourning the loss of Jacques Miquel, who was an important part of their staff. Miquel was known for his expertise in physiotherapy and osteopathy, which helped keep the players in top shape. He was a beloved member of the team and his sudden passing has left everyone in shock.

Tributes Pour In for Jacques Miquel

Following the news of Jacques Miquel’s passing, tributes poured in from the handball community. The French Handball Federation expressed their condolences, saying, “The French Handball Federation is terribly saddened by the death of Jacques Miquel, kinésithérapeute-ostéopathe of the French Men’s Handball Team. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Other handball teams also expressed their condolences, including the German Handball Federation, who tweeted, “We are shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Jacques Miquel. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

A Legacy of Dedication and Hard Work

Jacques Miquel will be remembered for his dedication to the French Handball team and his hard work in keeping the players healthy and fit. He was an important part of the team’s success and his presence will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of physiotherapists and osteopaths in the field of sports medicine.