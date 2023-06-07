Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Sad news struck the community of Saint-Waast-la-Vallée as Daniel Dazin, the mayor of the town since 2020, passed away on Tuesday night. The news came as a shock to many of the town’s inhabitants as they remembered him as an active and approachable leader who had a strong connection to the town.

Born on June 6, 1947, Daniel Dazin had deep roots in Saint-Waast-la-Vallée as his parents were originally from the village. He first joined the municipal council in 1977 and served for six terms alongside former mayor Charles Dégardin, where he held the position of first deputy. Dazin was also a founding member of the La Védastienne club, which organized various games such as pétanque, quilles, and belote. He served as the club treasurer and was also a member of the local hunting club.

Those who knew Dazin described him as a simple and approachable person who was always willing to lend an ear. Eric Hiroux, the town’s first deputy and a close friend of the deceased, said that Dazin was a reflective and calm person who would often drive around the town in the morning to check on things. Hiroux also mentioned that Dazin was a nature enthusiast who took the upkeep of the town’s environment to heart.

Dazin retired from his position as an EDF executive and dedicated his time to serving the people of Saint-Waast-la-Vallée. He took on the task of improving the town’s infrastructure but was most passionate about ensuring the survival of local associations. He was a father of two sons, one of whom had already passed away.

The news of Dazin’s sudden passing has left the town in mourning. The date of his funeral has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be heavily attended by the town’s inhabitants who have fond memories of their beloved mayor.

Dazin’s passing is a reminder of the importance of community leaders who dedicate their lives to serving their towns and cities. They are the backbone of our communities, and their contributions are immeasurable. Dazin’s legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the continued growth of Saint-Waast-la-Vallée.

In times like these, it is essential to remember the simple things that make life meaningful. Dazin’s commitment to the environment, his love for nature, and his dedication to improving the town’s infrastructure are all reminders that we can make a difference in our communities, no matter how small it may seem.

The people of Saint-Waast-la-Vallée will undoubtedly miss their mayor, but they will forever remember his contributions to the town’s growth and development. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire others to make a difference in their communities.