Mort Cause de Décès : Le mathématicien Pierre Audin, fils de Maurice Audin, est décédé.

Pierre Audin, le goût de l’Algérie et des mathématiques

Pierre Audin, the son of the communist mathematician who was tortured and murdered in 1957 by the French army, leads a delegation from the Josette-et-Maurice-Audin Association to Algiers, Oran, Constantine. The visit is focused on memory and scientific cooperation.

He savors these moments; his gaze, like his father’s, sparkles with mischief. “I feel at home. It must be said that Algiers is the most beautiful city in the world,” he smiles. With a delegation from the Josette-et-Maurice-Audin Association, created at the turn of the 2000s to perpetuate the Comité Audin’s fight for the truth, he travels the country, stops in Oran, Mostaganem, Constantine, and meets with officials and exchanges with civil society, intellectuals, journalists, and feminist activists.

When he joins a meeting with moudjahidates – former combatants of the Algerian War of Independence – on Rue Didouche-Mourad, just across from the faculty where his father taught, Fatiha Briki bursts into tears as she embraces her childhood friend and playmate. Their mothers, friends and comrades, shared the same sorrows during the war, when Josette Audin, without news of her husband, accompanied Djamila Briki to the Barberousse prison to visit her husband Yahia, a journalist from Alger républicain, a member of the communist commandos of Greater Algiers in 1956, arrested and sentenced to death, finally released in 1962. Fatiha and Pierre still share the same ideals today.

“Algeria now has the means to move towards a solidary society, thanks to its first wealth: youth,” says Pierre Audin.

The arbitrary detention of Fatiha Briki, a figure in the defense of human rights in Algeria, a discreet and respected intellectual, had caused a wave of indignation a year ago. In the audience, other former prisoners of opinion are there: journalist Khaled Drareni, producer Mehdi Benaïssa. In recent years, Pierre Audin has spoken out to defend democratic principles and press freedom. A way for him to assume the political legacy of his parents: “My father worked hard for the newspaper of the Algerian Communist Party, Liberté. After one hundred and thirty-two years of colonialism with a gagged people forced to bow their heads, after seven years of savage, violent war, Algeria should have been the first in human rights and freedoms,” he summarises. “She now has the means to move towards a solidary society, thanks to its first wealth: youth.”

With solidarity between the Algerian and French peoples, mathematics is the other thread of this visit. In Sidi Abdallah, in front of students from the Higher School of Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence, Pierre Audin shares the platform with his colleague René Cori for a playful and humorous conference, in front of a three-quarters female amphitheatre. At each stop, they will reproduce the exercise. “With the Audin Prize rewarding laureates from both sides, mathematicians have not waited to create bridges, concrete cooperation between the two countries. The creation in Algeria of a Maurice-Audin Chair of Mathematics to host a French researcher, as there is one in France hosting an Algerian researcher, is well underway,” rejoices Pierre Mansat, president of the Josette-et-Maurice-Audin Association.

The demand for truth never stops

The work of memory is being done in the present: sixty years after the Algerian people’s independence, the demand for truth never stops. In the depths of a dry gorge, in the landscape of the Nekmaria Mountains, dug with ravines, covered with lentiscs and olive trees, Pierre Audin and his companions discover the cave where, on June 18, 1845, Colonel Pélissier massacred the Ouled Riah tribe by smoke inhalation, hostile to the new colonial order. How many men, women, and children died of suffocation here? Their bones still litter the bottom of this cave, which has become a crypt. From these martyrs of Dahra to the torture of Maurice Audin, the same colonial barbarism sowed terror, fear, and hatred.

“In 2018 and 2021, Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the responsibility of the French state and army in the inhuman torture system that cost Maurice Audin and lawyer Ali Boumendjel their lives. This progress calls for the opening of a project to finally search for the remains of the thousands of disappeared from the colonial era,” notes historian Alain Ruscio. Josette Audin died without knowing where the executioners had made her husband’s body disappear. Pierre Audin is now renewing this request: he is not a man to bend under the weight of forgetfulness.

Rosa Moussaoui